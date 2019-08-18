Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg on ‘Good Boys’ and ‘The Boys’ Season 2

0

–

With directors Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky’s extremely funny R-rated comedy, Good Boys, now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with producers Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg for an exclusive interview. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Good Boys is about a group of 12-year-old friends (Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon and Keith Williams) who accidentally destroy the drone belonging to Tremblay’s dad (Will Forte) and get wrapped up in a string of misadventures as they try to replace it before Max’s dad gets home. While I don’t want to spoil all the crazy stuff that happens in the movie, I promise you Good Boys will make you laugh like a crazy person. Absolutely recommended. For more on the film, you can read Eric Vespe’s review.

During the interview, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg talked about making the film, the secret to being good producers, if they’re prepared for the kids in the film to call them in a few years to complain about what they did in the film, if the studio ever said no to anything, why they removed a big musical sequence of the kids singing in the mall, and more.

In addition, with Rogen and Goldberg also producing Amazon’s fantastic show The Boys, I used some of my time to talk about The Boys season 2 and what fans can look forward to. They revealed they just watched the rough cut of the season 2 premiere, which Goldberg called, “definitely better than the first season,” noting that “immediately it just looks a bit better. It feels bigger. The actors all know what they’re doing.”

Rogen went on to say:

“They already have more resources for the second season and they’re adding more characters. The scope of the show organically grows as the show continues.”

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. You can also read/watch more of our The Boys coverage by clicking here.

Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg: