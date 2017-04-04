Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg to Adapt Robert Kirkman’s ‘Invincible’

0

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, having finally tackled an adaptation of Preacher where other attempts fell by the wayside (the second season of the show is set to premiere this June), are staying the comic biz. According to THR, the duo is teaming up with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to write, direct, and produce an adaptation of Kirkman’s long-running comic series, Invincible.

Per THR, the story “follows Mark Grayson, a normal high school student with just one difference between him and his peers — his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, and he, too, will inherit his own set of superpowers.” The series has run since 2003, but Kirkman plans to wrap up the title later this year.

Of course, this being Kirkman (and as you probably assumed from Rogen and Goldberg’s interest), expect Invincible get bloody. From the Wikipedia page: “[Mark’s] powers which increase with use are; great strength, speed, flight, some invulnerability and fortunately fast healing as despite his chosen name, he is severely beaten (even once having his entrails spilled out) many times, almost to death.”

The hook of the series is what would happen if people who had superpowers got into a fight, so expect gore and mayhem:

“For nearly a decade I’ve had to endure the ‘what about Invincible?’ question as fans have watched The Walking Dead grow into the multi-media monstrosity it has become over the years,” Kirkman tells THR. “The answer was always that we were waiting for the right team to partner with. That team has arrived! The esteemed misters Goldberg and Rogen have proven themselves to be top-notch directors with a keen collective eye for stunning visuals after slumming it by writing hit after juggernaut hit.” Kirkman continued: “Invincible’s surprising, edgy, shocking, and oftentimes blood-soaked story couldn’t be in more capable hands. With the team of Rogen, Goldberg and Universal, I’m very confident this will be another superhero movie, in a long line of superhero movies that continues to prove that it’s a viable, thrilling genre that will keep people coming to the cinema for years to come.”

Translation: Universal Studios wants in on that R-rated superhero money that Deadpool showed was possible.

There’s currently no timetable yet on Invincible. Rogen and Goldberg are currently at work directing and executive producing the Hulu series Future Man starring Josh Hutcherson.