Watch: Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg Directed a Short Film Based on a Walmart Receipt

One would not expect that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg‘s new directorial project would be a collaboration with Walmart, but here we are! The retail giant commissioned four Hollywood directors — Antoine Fuqua, Marc Forster and Rogen & Goldberg — to create short films based on the premise that every receipt tells a story. Each director (or directing pair) was then tasked with coming up with a way to illustrate their vision of a receipt for bananas, paper towels, batteries, scooter, wrapping paper and a video baby monitor.

The shorts will air during the commercial breaks for the Oscars, but Walmart has released “Bananas Town” early to give us a sneak peek of what we can expect. Check it out below:

It’s not at all what I was expecting from this duo, but the single long take is a pretty magnificent feat of choreography, with some really fantastic set design and costuming. Walmart evidently put down the big bucks for this, and even though it’s only a minute long, the production value is excellent.

