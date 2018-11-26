Exclusive: Seth Rogen’s ‘Pickle’ Comedy at Sony Adds Five to Cast

0

Seth Rogen is nearly finished putting together the cast for his new Sony comedy, as Molly Evensen, Eliot Glazer, Kalen Allen, Kevin O’Rourke and Succession star Sarah Snook have joined the ensemble, Collider has exclusively learned.

Cinematographer Brandon Trost, who has shot several Rogen movies including Neighbors and This Is the End, will make his feature directorial debut with the so-called Pickle picture, which Rogen is producing alongside Evan Goldberg and James Weaver via their Point Grey banner. Simon Rich wrote the screenplay, based on his own New Yorker novella. Rich will also executive produce with Alexandria McAtee.

Rogen will play dual roles as Herschel Greenbaum and his great-great-grandson. The film opens in 1918 with Herschel falling into a vat of pickles. He’s brined for 100 years but the brine preserves him perfectly, and when he emerges in present day Brooklyn, he sets out to find his family. It turns out that his only surviving relative is his great-great-grandson, a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand.

Glazer and Allen will play a trendy gay couple who help Herschel become famous for his artisanal pickles, while Evensen will play a NYU student who then becomes Herschel’s intern — and a possible romantic interest for his great-great grandson. Snook will play Herschel’s wife at the start of the film, while O’Rourke will play a 60 Minutes-style reporter who interviews Herschel.

Evensen is an up-and-coming actress who has appeared on *Loosely Exactly Nicole. Glazer is a successful comedy writer (Younger, New Girl) who has enjoyed a recurring role on Broad City as Eliot Wexler. He’s also a consulting producer on that hit Comedy Central series. Meanwhile, Allen is best known for his appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He’s repped by ICM Partners, whereas Glazer is repped by UTA and Artists First.

O’Rourke is a veteran character actor who played Spencer Tracy in The Aviator and recently re-teamed with director Martin Scorsese for the upcoming Netflix movie The Irishman. O’Rourke also played Mayor Edward Bader on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. He’s repped by HCKR Agency and SMS Talent.

Snook is likely the best-known of the bunch, having starred in genre films like Winchester and Jessabelle, as well as The Glass Castle, The Dressmaker and, most notably, Danny Boyle‘s Steve Jobs, in which she played Andrea Cunningham. She currently stars on HBO’s Succession. Snook is repped by UTA, Shanahan Management and Omni Artists.