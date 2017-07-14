Exclusive: Seth Rogen on ‘Preacher’ Season 2, Future R-rated Animated Movies, and Directing TV

0

One of the best shows on television that you’re probably not watching is AMC’s Preacher. Based on Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s comic series, the show was brought to life by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Sam Catlin and is now airing its second season Monday nights.

If you’re not familiar with the story, Preacher started off with an inaugural season that was essentially a prequel to events that happen throughout the violent graphic novel, which revolves around a preacher (Dominic Cooper) who has inherited a power called Genesis (a supernatural entity that has chosen his body as a host and gives him the power to make people do whatever he says). Now in its second season, the show is using more of the source material as it follows Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and his friend and vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) on a road trip to find God, with an enigmatic villain named The Saint of Killers (Graham McTavish) hot on their tail.

Unlike most shows where you have a singular tone and a pretty straightforward path, what I love about Preacher is you never know where any scene might go and it’s constantly taking weird left and right turns you weren’t expecting. On top of that, it’s loaded with blood and violence and crazy characters. Which I love.

Anyway, last night at Film Independent at LACMA here in Los Angeles, Rogen, Goldberg and Catlin were doing a Q&A after showing next week’s episode. Shortly before they took the stage, I landed an exclusive video interview with Seth Rogen. We talked about what they wanted to accomplish in Preacher season 2, the tone of the show, what it’s been like working with AMC and if they’ve ever wanted them to alter the storyline based on the subject matter, why he and Goldberg have been directing so much TV recently, if he thinks a Sausage Party sequel will happen, future R-rated animated movies, what he loves about Comic-Con, and more.

Check out what Seth Rogen had to say in the video above and below is a rundown of what we talked about followed by some images from Preacher.

Seth Rogen: