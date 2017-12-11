Seth Rogen to Go Dramatic as Walter Cronkite in JFK Assassination Film

0

While Seth Rogen continues to hone his skills as a writer and director both on the big and small screen, he’s also continuing to vacillate between both comedic and dramatic acting. With impressive dramatic turns in films like Take This Waltz and Steve Jobs under his belt, Rogen is currently shooting a romantic comedy with Charlize Theron called Flarsky. But Deadline now reports that he’s signed on to play legendary CBS newsman Walter Cronkite in the upcoming drama Newsflash, which promises to be an incredibly timely tale in a world inundated with so-called “fake news.”

The pic will reunite Rogen with his Pineapple Express director David Gordon Green for the first time since that 2008 comedy, but this is a wildly different film. Scripted by Ben Jacoby, the drama takes place on November 22, 1963, the day of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, and apparently unfolds in real time as Cronkite and his producer Don Hewitt attempt to sift through the chaotic rumors and unverified information to accurately report one of the biggest news stories in history. All the while their boss, Jim Aubrey, attempts to find ways to “juice up” the coverage as CBS News wasn’t performing as well as he wanted.

The project is apparently coming together fast, and while Rogen and Green are the only confirmed names, Mark Ruffalo is being courted for the role of Hewitt and Bryan Cranston is eyed to play Aubrey. This certainly sounds like a mix between Steven Spielberg’s The Post, a timely film about the importance of journalism, and the Aaron Sorkin-scripted Steve Jobs, which unfolded in three real-time acts and co-starred Rogen. Greg Silverman and Adam Kolbrenner are onboard to produce.

While Pineapple Express broke Green out into the mainstream, he’s continued to do incredibly interesting dramatic work with films like Prince Avalanche and Joe while also directing almost the entire second season of the dark HBO comedy Vice Principals. Green most recently helmed the spectacular Jake Gyllenhaal-led drama Stronger and is currently shooting the secretive new Halloween movie he co-wrote with Danny McBride, but it sounds like Newsflash could very well be his next project. The plan is to shoot next spring with an aim towards having the film ready for the 55th anniversary of JFK’s death next November.

Rogen, meanwhile, continues to write new projects for himself and Evan Goldberg to direct, and the two just launched the Hulu series Future Man. As a performer, in addition to Flarsky Rogen also has the live-action The Lion King on deck, but again it sounds like Newsflash is coming together quickly to enter production sometime next year.