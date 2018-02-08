First Clip from Netflix’s ‘Seven Seconds’ Finds Regina King Searching for Answers

0

In the first clip from Netflix’s upcoming thriller series Seven Seconds, Latrice Butler (Regina King) seeks answers in the wake of a tragic accident involving her son, Brenton. After spotting a man in her son’s hospital room, Latrice raises questions to her husband, Isaiah (Russell Hornsby), and brother, Seth (Zackary Momoh)​, in an attempt to uncover the missing details surrounding her son’s death … a death caught in a web of lies where everyone seems to be protecting their own secrets. This is just the first look at what promises to be an engaging murder-mystery series.

The series stars two-time Emmy winner Regina King (American Crime) alongside breakout British actress Clare-Hope Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Russell Hornsby (Fences) Beau Knapp (Sand Castle), Michael Mosley (Ozark), David Lyons (Safe Haven), Raul Castillo (Special Correspondents), Zackary Momoh (A United Kingdom), Patrick Murney (Public Morals), Michelle Veintimilla (Gotham), Nadia Alexander (Blame), and Coley Mustafa Speaks (Circle).

Keep an eye out for the series starting February 23rd and watch the first clip below:

This is just the beginning. Watch it unfold February 23 In an instant, life is forever changed for Brenton Butler and his family. After a white cop accidentally hits and critically injures a black teenager, a northeastern city explodes with racial tensions, an attempted cover up and its aftermath, and the trial of the century. From creator and executive producer, Veena Sud (The Killing) comes Seven Seconds – a thrilling new anthological crime drama that explores the human stories behind the headlines.

