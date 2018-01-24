‘Seven Seconds’: Full Trailer Promises a Racially Charged, Killer Cop Netflix Drama

0

If you had a tough time making it through the teaser trailer for Seven Seconds, hold onto your butts. The first full trailer for the upcoming Netflix series is a rough ride, pulls no punches, and asks tough questions about racial inequality and apathy, police violence, and corruption. That’s a lot to take in, but the trailer doesn’t let you stop to ponder any of it, it just hits you over the head until it’s sure you’re paying attention.

Seven Seconds tackles the controversial issues of race relations between law enforcement, the people they serve, and the personal stories of those involved. At its core, the series goes beyond the headlines, examining the impact a tragic accident has on a community and a family’s need for answers and justice. It’s described as a powerful anthological crime thriller from acclaimed creator and executive producer Veena Sud (The Killing), starring two-time Emmy winner Regina King (American Crime) alongside breakout British actress Clare-Hope Ashitey (Doctor Foster). Ashitey portrays KJ Harper, a black assistant prosecutor assigned to the incident, with troubles of her own. She grapples with the weight of the case and what it will mean to bring justice not only for Brenton, but for the Black community. KJ works closely with the teen’s mother Latrice Butler (King) who realizes there may be more to her son than she and her husband (Russell Hornsby) were aware of, and becomes consumed with finding out what happened.

The series also stars Beau Knapp (Sand Castle), Michael Mosely (Ozark), David Lyons (Safe Haven), Raul Castillo (Special Correspondents), and Zackary Momoh(A United Kingdom). Seven Seconds arrives on Netflix starting February 23, 2018.

Watch the Seven Seconds trailer below:

And here’s the official synopsis for a little more context on Seven Seconds, followed by the poster: