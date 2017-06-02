‘Seven Sisters’ Trailer Shows off Noomi Rapace’s Strong ‘Orphan Black’ Vibes

0

If you’ve never seen the excellent sci-fi series Orphan Black, or would just like to see a big-screen version of the Clone Club, then Seven Sisters might be just right for you. Granted, the feature film isn’t connected in any way to the TV series, and instead of Tatiana Maslany it stars Noomi Rapace, but the plots of each sound very familiar. Rapace will play the title roles, all twin sisters named after days of the week, which goes a long way toward explaining the alternate title, What Happened to Monday?

As the first trailer for the film reveals, the world of Seven Sisters is one in which a government organization has legislated a one-child policy due to overpopulation. So you can imagine what kind of negative attention a set of septuplets would bring. The family’s solution is a clever if far-fetched one, but ultimately puts the sisters square in the crosshairs of government enforcers. It’ll be interesting to see how Rapace’s performance sets her sisters apart, just as it will be a bit of a change of pace for director Tommy Wirkola, who’s become known for fantasy/horror films.

Also starring Glenn Close, Willem Dafoe, Robert Wagner and Christian Rubeck, Seven Sisters opens august 23rd in France; Netflix has yet to set a release date for its U.S. debut.

Check out the first trailer for Seven Sisters below (via Dark Horizons):

Here’s the official (translated) synopsis for Seven Sisters: