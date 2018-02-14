The Sexiest Movies on Netflix Right Now

0

Unless you’re spending Valentine’s Day solo, or hey, maybe even if you are, you might be on the lookout for the right movie to spice things up and set the mood. They don’t call it Netflix and Chill for no reason. With that in mind, we combed through the Netflix catalog so you don’t have to in order to find the best hot, steamy, and downright sexy movies on Netflix. OK, so some of these may not be considered conventionally sexy, or maybe they start off hot and heavy before descending into tragedy and trauma, but all of these films confront and explore the spectrum of human sexuality in cinema. Romantic comedies, erotic thrillers, and prestige dramas Netflix’s selection runs the gamut.

Check out our picks for the sexiest movies on Netflix below. If you’re looking for more steamy suggestions, be sure to check out our collection of the Best Netflix and Chill movies, and if you’re looking for a broader list of recommendations, check out our list of the best movies on Netflix right now.