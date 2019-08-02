Watch Marlon Wayans Play 6 Fictional Family Members in Netflix’s ‘Sextuplets’

0

Comedy may just be the best genre when it comes to actors playing multiple roles in the same movie, especially when those roles require extreme make-up or digital effects. Eddie Murphy has had many multi-role movies over the years with The Nutty Professor films being the standout; the same goes for Mike Myers‘ Austin Powers franchise, Michael Keaton‘s clone comedy one-off in Multiplicity, and many, many movies in Mel Brooks‘ career. Marlon Wayans brings his own spin on the idea to Netflix with the new family road trip comedy, Sextuplets. And you can get a glimpse of it in the first trailer.

Sextuplets, a comedy from White Chicks and Naked producers Wayans and Rick Alvarez, plus producer Nathan Reimann (Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo) and director Michael Tiddes (A Haunted House, Naked) — tells the story of Alan, an expectant father who grew up believing he was an only child. While searching for his birth mother, Alan comes face-to-face with a brother he never knew existed, Russell, who helps him uncover their secret status as sextuplets (all played by Wayans). Soon they begin a spontaneous road trip to track down their additional siblings, but not before Alan wonders whether exploring his roots was a huge mistake.

Also starring Bresha Webb, Michael Ian Black, and Molly Shannon Sextuplets arrives on Netflix on August 16th. You can add it to your watch list here, should you be so inclined.

