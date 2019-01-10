‘Shadow and Bone’ Series Ordered by Netflix from Eric Heiserrer and Shawn Levy

0

Netflix is at the forefront of a new and potentially massive fantasy franchise with its order of Shadow and Bone to series. Written by Leigh Bardugo, the bestselling books in her Grishaverse include the Shadow and Bone trilogy, the Six of Crows duology, and the upcoming title King of Scars, the first in a new duology by that name. Netflix’s order of an eight-episode series will be shepherded by Eric Heisserer (Arrival, Bird Box) and Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), giving the show quite the pedigree behind the scenes.

As Deadline reports, Heisserer is credited as the show’s creator, writer, and executive producer as well as showrunner. Shadow and Bone will cover the first two overlapping book series in the Grishaverse which centers on the orphan-turned-soldier Alina Starkov and her attempts to survive in the unnaturally dark and monster-plagued Shadow Fold. The “Grishaverse” takes its name from the Grisha, elite military magicians who welcome Alina into their ranks. But while training, the Grisha’s leader seeks to use Alina’s untapped potential toward his own ends.

More than 2.5 million copies of the Grishaverse books have been sold in English alone, not to mention the translations into 38 other languages enjoyed all across the world. Here’s how Bardugo shared the news:

This is real. Shadow & Bone AND Six of Crows are coming to @netflix. The #grishaverse is about to come to life. https://t.co/FPD2VbYf2F — Leigh Bardugo (@LBardugo) January 10, 2019

This is our head writer and showrunner. It’s always scary to put your work in someone else’s hands, but @HIGHzurrer is a dang genius (and a lovely human) so that helps. #grishaverse #netflix https://t.co/3RRxfmpNd5 — Leigh Bardugo (@LBardugo) January 10, 2019

I’ll be honest… I’m pretty emotional right now. This has been in the works for a long while, but it didn’t seem real until I got to share it with you. And now I’m very blotchy. — Leigh Bardugo (@LBardugo) January 10, 2019

My queen @christinastrain will be a writer on the show too. I met her back in 2011 at an ALA when I picked up her beautiful book Fox Sister. Who knew we’d end up here?? https://t.co/dDh6vLaMXm — Leigh Bardugo (@LBardugo) January 10, 2019

Shadow and Bone will reunite Heisserer and Levy’s 21 Laps production banner, which previously oversaw the Oscar-winning screenwriter’s excellent and cerebral sci-fi film Arrival. The project is also part of Levy’s overall production deal with Netflix. Bardugo will also serve as an executive producer, along with Pouya Shahbazian (Divergent series). Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry are also executive producers for 21 Laps. Christina Strain (The Magicians) is also on board as a writer.