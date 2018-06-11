‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’: Lara Croft’s Jungle-Based Gameplay Revealed in New Video

0

Square Enix recently wrapped its press conference at E3 and one title emerged the victor: Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Though we’ve known about this game for a while, this is the first time we’ve seen actual gameplay, which is provided in a new video that you can watch for yourself below. Eidos Montreal senior game director Daniel Chayer-Bisson walked viewers through the gameplay itself as franchise star Lara Croft became “one with the jungle” in order to take down enemies in a variety of sneaky and savage ways.

In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara will once again take on Trinity in order to prevent them from bringing about the apocalypse foretold in Mayan legend and lore. She’ll sport some new moves like grappling, wall-running, and swimming with 360 degrees of freedom, meaning we should get ready for underwater areas to explore and plunder. Shadow also features the biggest hub world Eidos Montreal has ever created for any Tomb Raider game. That hub includes not only a large hidden city, but access to plenty of deadly and dangerous tombs, of course. Square Enix is betting big on this one since the previous entries in the revitalized franchise have already sold more than 18 million copies since 2013’s reboot.

Check out the new E3 gameplay reveal video for Shadow of the Tomb Raider below:

Game Director Daniel Chayer-Bisson introduces an all-new gameplay clip that highlights how Lara will become one with the jungle to survive and stop a Maya apocalypse. Outgunned and outnumbered – Lara must use everything she’s learned from the brutal environment against Trinity. Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be available on September 14th, 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC/Steam. Preorder now at TombRaider.com.

And here’s the previously released trailer if you missed it: