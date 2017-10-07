NYCC: Livestream Freeform’s Super Sci-Fi Q&A Panel for ‘Shadowhunters’ and ‘Beyond’

Get ready for a double dose of Freeform’s sci-fi programming when the network takes the stage at NYCC today for their Super Sci-Fi Q&A Panel, featuring Shadowhunters and Beyond. The cast and crew of both series will be on hand for the Comic-Con appearance, though the attendees haven’t been confirmed yet.
Based on the popular young adult series The Mortal Instruments, Shadowhunters returns for its third Season in 2018. Beyond debuted on the network earlier this year and has alrady been confirmed for Season 1. The series follows a young embroiled in a conspiracy when he wakes up from a 12-year coma with supernatural abilities.
Check it all out in the video above at 12:00 – 1:30pm ET. And click here to catch up on all of Collider’s NYCC coverage.
Here’s the official panel description via NYCC:
“Fans of Freeform’s hit series “Shadowhunters” and “Beyond” get a glimpse into the upcoming seasons from cast and executive producers. “Will it be smooth sailing for the reunited Malec?,” “Will Holden return to a normal life?,” plus much more will be revealed during this epic panel. Cast and EP participants to be announced at a later date.”
But that’s not all. Freeform is going all-out this year with an NYCC takeover, including activations and experiences set up around Jatvis, which local fans can enjoy with or without New York Comic-Con badge. Check out the details below:
Shadowhunters Jade Wolf Take-Out Cart:
The Jade Wolf restaurant, which is featured on the series “Shadowhunters” as the New York werewolf pack’s headquarters, will be opening its to-go service during New York Comic Con. Continuing to act as a cover for mundane eyes, this restaurant will be serving fortune cookies to the public from its take-out cart. Fans who are lucky enough to receive a “prize” fortune will receive New York Comic Con exclusive premiums consisting of a Jade Wolf t-shirt or an exclusive Marvel artist-designed poster.
Schedule:
Saturday, October 7, 3:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 8, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.
Beyond 360 Video Booth:
Freeform will redeliver an iconic scene in the woods from season 1 of “Beyond” with a 360 video booth placing fans in the center of the location where Holden finds himself on a recurring basis, featuring his supernatural abilities. This activation is socially enabled and offers a multimedia video fans will want to immediately share. After participating in the booth, fans will receive an exclusive Marvel artist-designed “Beyond” poster.
Schedule:
Saturday, October 7, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 8, 11:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Siren Live Mermaid Exhibit:
The Bristol Cove Marine Research Center from “Siren” will showcase mermaids through a live mermaid exhibit. Fans can peek into a tank that contains a live, swimming mermaid. The exhibit will also feature mermaid/siren educational information about their history, anatomy and abilities. After viewing the exhibit, each person will receive an exclusive Marvel artist-designed “Siren” poster.
Schedule:
Saturday, October 7, 9:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 8, 9:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.**
**Final exhibit viewing will be 30 minutes.
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Bodega:
“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is set in New Orleans and Freeform is bringing a Big Easy style pop-up bodega to New York Comic Con. Fans will be given a tarot card, which will reveal their prize under a black light at the bodega. Each participant will receive a New York Comic Con exclusive premium including either a “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” t-shirt, Marvel artist-designed poster, a black and white cookie, or branded tote bag.
Schedule:
Saturday, October 7, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.; 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 8, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.