NYCC: Livestream Freeform’s Super Sci-Fi Q&A Panel for ‘Shadowhunters’ and ‘Beyond’

Get ready for a double dose of Freeform’s sci-fi programming when the network takes the stage at NYCC today for their Super Sci-Fi Q&A Panel, featuring Shadowhunters and Beyond. The cast and crew of both series will be on hand for the Comic-Con appearance, though the attendees haven’t been confirmed yet.

Based on the popular young adult series The Mortal Instruments, Shadowhunters returns for its third Season in 2018. Beyond debuted on the network earlier this year and has alrady been confirmed for Season 1. The series follows a young embroiled in a conspiracy when he wakes up from a 12-year coma with supernatural abilities.

Check it all out at 12:00 – 1:30pm ET.

Here’s the official panel description via NYCC:

“Fans of Freeform’s hit series “Shadowhunters” and “Beyond” get a glimpse into the upcoming seasons from cast and executive producers. “Will it be smooth sailing for the reunited Malec?,” “Will Holden return to a normal life?,” plus much more will be revealed during this epic panel. Cast and EP participants to be announced at a later date.”

But that’s not all. Freeform is going all-out this year with an NYCC takeover, including activations and experiences set up around Jatvis, which local fans can enjoy with or without New York Comic-Con badge. Check out the details below: