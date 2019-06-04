NSFW ‘Shaft’ Trailer Brings All the F*cks You Could Possibly Want

0

The Deadwood movie only debuted a few days ago, but here comes the uncensored trailer for Shaft to try and top that “motherfucker” count in just two minutes. Shaft, a sequel to Shaft (2000), sees Samuel L. Jackson reprise the role of private detective John Shaft II, while Jessie T. Usher stars as his son, John Shaft Jr., and Richard Roundtree—the original Shaft from the 1971 film—appears as the eldest of the Shafts.

The trailer hits hard on the fact that this is a comedy, and the movie does look genuinely funny—Regina Hall should be in so many more things—but I’m still a little confused why the marketing for this movie wants you to know so badly that John Shaft II just really, really dislikes millennials. A brief list of things John Shaft has been angry about in the lead-up to this movie’s premiere: skinny jeans, button-down plaid shirts, almond milk, live streaming, avocado toast, IPAs. Samuel L. Jackson is, in fact, in the top ten coolest people currently alive on this Earth, and I’m not sure the best way to sell this movie is to paint him as that weird uncle who shares Peter Griffin memes on Facebook.

Anyway, check out the fuck-heavy footage below. Shaft—which also stars Alexandra Shipp, Regina Hall, Luna Lauren Velez, and Avan Jogia—hits theaters on June 14.

Here is the official synopsis for Shaft: