‘Adrift’: Shailene Woodley & Sam Claflin on Making the Incredible True Story

With director Baltasar Kormakur’s Adrift opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with stars Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin to talk about bringing the incredible true story to the screen. If you’re not familiar with the film, Adrift is based on the true story of sailors Tami Oldham (Woodley) and Richard Sharp (Claflin), who set out on a transpacific journey only to get caught in a massive hurricane and lost adrift at sea. With Richard badly injured and their boat seriously damaged, Tami must work to save both of them from the hardships of the ocean.

During the interview, they talked about being part of a survival film where the woman is the protagonist, the various challenges of filming on the ocean, what it was like working with cinematographer Robert Richardson, if they felt any pressure to get it on the first take due to the hard conditions, what they had to do to get the impressive shot for the cliff jump, and a lot more.

below is exactly what we talked about followed by the synopsis.

Shailene Woodley & Sam Claflin:

How you don’t see many films about survival with a woman being the protagonist.

What was it like working with cinematographer Robert Richardson?

The challenges of filming this on the ocean.

They talk about filming the cliff jump and what they had to do to get the shot.

Did they feel additional pressure on set to get it right the first time they shot it?

Here’s the official synopsis for Adrift: