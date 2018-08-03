Watch a Supercut of Shane Black, Alice Eve, Paul Wesley, and More Playing ‘Ice Breakers’

0

-

If you’ve been keeping up with Collider’s video interviews from San Diego Comic-Con 2018, you may have seen a new game we’ve been playing called “Ice Breakers”. If you haven’t yet seen it, it’s a fun game that includes questions like which TV show you would want to guest star on, favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, which film scared you as a kid, what you collect, if you own any movie/TV show props, what TV show have they watched all the way through more than once, what would people be surprised to learn about them, and more.

Since we’ve now aired all our Comic-Con interviews, we thought it would be cool to put all of the “Ice Breaker” answers into a big supercut featuring everyone that played the game. So in the video above, you can see Kevin Williamson, Paul Wesley and James Wolk from CBS’ Tell Me a Story, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Augusto Aguilera, Thomas Jane, and Shane Black from The Predator, Jake Johnson and Shameik Moore from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, Alice Eve, Simone Missick and showrunner Raven Metzner from Iron Fist.

Even if you saw all the previous interviews, the supercut is a new level of fun. A huge thank you to all the people that came into the Collider studio, and to everyone behind-the-scenes who helped make this all happen (including our fantastic editors in Burbank). Let me know what you think in the comments below or on Twitter.

For more Comic-Con interviews, check out some of the links below: