Shane Black Wants to Direct an Episode of ‘Supergirl’ or ‘The Flash’

Shane Black certainly has his hands full with the upcoming release of The Predator, the writer/director’s bigger, badder take on the iconic dreadlocked movie monster. But hypothetically, should the Kiss, Kiss, Bang Bang writer find some time to do a bit of small-screen storytelling, what TV series would he choose? Our own Steven Weintraub asked the filmmaker during San Diego Comic-Con, and the answer, surprisingly, was the decidedly non-R-rated CW series Supergirl.

“You wouldn’t want to take a show that already has a style. Like Homeland is so great, I love Homeland, but you probably want to take something more like Supergirl. And just do one episode that’s just like, ‘What the…what?'”

No, we did not expect the man who brought the Lethal Weapon franchise into the world to be interested in helming a story about Melissa Benoist‘s Kara Zor-El, Earth’s most chipper Kryptonian. But apparently, even the man behind the new and improved Super Predator isn’t immune to a good old-fashioned CW binge-watch.

Actually, one weekend I put it on and for some reason, over the next two weeks, I watched the first two seasons of Supergirl. And actually thought, “You know this is a pretty entertaining show.” And The Flash, same thing.

To be fair, it wouldn’t be Black’s first foray into superhero storytelling. Back in 2013, the filmmaker wrote and directed the criminally underrated Iron Man 3 for Marvel. Of course, Black can’t ever help but be at least a little subversive, so even his MCU output included a twist on Ben Kingsley‘s The Mandarin halfway through—Kingsley wasn’t actually portraying the classic Iron Man villain, but a hapless actor hired to play the role—that pissed off as many people as it delighted.

Personally, I think a madcap episode of either show written and directed by Black would be incredible, provided he could keep his more getting-shot-in-the-face sensibilities under control. Which, Black admitted to us, wouldn’t be so easy. “I don’t think [my episodes] would quite fit the palette or the standards and practices review those shows undergo,” he said.

Black’s The Predator—which stars Olivia Munn, Thomas Jane, Keegan-Michael Key, and Trevante Rhodes—is set to hit theaters September 14.