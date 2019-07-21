Marvel Reveals Full ‘Shang-Chi’ Title, Lead Actor and Release Date; Tony Leung to Play The Mandarin

0

Some more huge MCU news out of San Diego Comic-Con. The full title for the upcoming Shang-Chi movie will be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. If that term “Ten Rings” got your comic book senses tingling, you’re correct: The Mandarin—the real Mandarin, not the imposter played by Ben Kingsley in Iron Man 3—is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will be played by Tony Leung (In the Mood For Love). And standing across from the long-time Marvel baddie will be Simu Liu taking on the title role.

The studio also announced that Awkwafina has joined the cast, and that the film will officially hit theaters on February 12, 2021.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be directed by Short Term 12 helmer Destin Daniel Cretton, who took to the Hall H stage to discuss stepping into such a massive fandom:

I grew up on an island in the middle of the pacific called Maui in a small town called Kaiku that had about the population of this room so standing on this stage is really terrifying for me. But what’s really cool is I grew up with friends who are Japanese, Chinese, Portuguese, Philippine, Korean. That’s the norm in Hawaii and it’s so amazing to see Kevin and this team start to create an MCU that reflects all the beautiful colors I see in this room. To be a small part in that is really special for me. It’s amazing stepping into this and just see how incredible things have between thought out from the beginning.

Created by writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin, Shang-Chi has been around in the comics since 1973. He’s a martial arts master, the son of Marvel villain Fu Manchu, and an eventual member of both the Heroes for Hire and the Avengers themselves.

For all of the Marvel news that broke during the studio’s Hall H panel, click on the links below: