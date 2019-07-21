‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Reacts to His Own Tweets Hoping to Be Marvel’s First Asian-American Hero

0

It’s been an absolute unit of a weekend for Simu Liu, who was announced as the star of Marvel’s forthcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu, who will play the titular martial arts master, was on hand during Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con 2019 presentation on Saturday, July 20, to share the exciting news with fans who’ve been eagerly waiting to know who will take over this monumental role. Liu will play the MCU’s first Asian-American superhero and will be joined by Tony Leung as The Mandarin and Awkwafina in an unconfirmed role.

Shortly after the Marvel presentation, Liu hopped on Twitter and proceeded to retweet some very, very good old tweets related to his Shang-Chi casting. The series of tweets begins with Liu pulling one deep from his archives — 2014, to be exact. In July 2014, Liu tweeted at Marvel, asking when they’d get around to greenlighting a film centered around an Asian-American superhero. Clearly, Liu has gotten his answer because on Saturday night he retweeted the 2014 tweet, writing simply, “LOL.”

LOL — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 21, 2019

The good times didn’t stop there for Liu. He proceeded to retweet two other tweets, both from 2018 and on the heels Shang-Chi being announced as an MCU Phase 4 film. Back in December 2018, Liu again tweeted to Marvel, writing, “Okay, @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi.” Now, in 2019, Liu has used the tweets as the source of some truly good comedy because mere hours after being announced as Shang-Chi, he reacted with “Well shit,” and “Thanks for getting back to me.” Classic.

Well shit. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 21, 2019

Thanks for getting back to me https://t.co/FFRuM03p20 — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 21, 2019

Once the dust had settled from Saturday evening’s exciting news, Liu hopped back on Twitter. Done with retweeting old tweets that seemingly manifested his MCU destiny, Liu was all about the future. Looking ahead, Liu shared with the world, “Now that the craziness is over, the work begins. There is so much at stake here; we are fighting for our identity, for our right to be seen, to BELONG. Eternally grateful to Marvel, to Kevin, Jonathan and Destin for this gift. @awkwafina LET’S GET TO WORK BABYYYYY!!!”

Now that the craziness is over, the work begins. There is so much at stake here; we are fighting for our identity, for our right to be seen, to BELONG. Eternally grateful to Marvel, to Kevin, Jonathan and Destin for this gift. @awkwafina LET’S GET TO WORK BABYYYYY!!! — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 21, 2019

Shang-Chi will undoubtedly be a huge career turn for Liu, who up to this point is mostly known for his work on the Canadian comedy Kim’s Convenience. Joining the MCU will be major for Liu, who now shoulder the joys and responsibilities as the first franchise’s first Asian-American superhero.

Shang-Chi will arrive in theaters February 12, 2021 as part of the MCU’s Phase 4.