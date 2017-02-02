‘The Shannara Chronicles’: Production on Season 2 Now Underway with New Cast Members

0

In the run-up to its premiere, there was much fanfare for MTV’s The Shannara Chronicles, a series adaptation of Terry Brooks‘ acclaimed fantasy books. The first season’s 10-episode run last January made good on all the hype thanks to charismatic leads and off-the-charts production value accompanying the fan-favorite tale of swords, stones, and sorcery. But then, all talk of the show seemed to dry up after the surprising finale and the only trickle of news we heard was that of the show’s second season renewal. Now, nearly a year later, we’ve got our first taste of what that new season will be all about.

MTV reports thatThe Shannara Chronicles is back in action as the fantasy series has officially started production on Season 2 in New Zealand. Returning cast members include Austin Butler as Wil, Ivana Baquero as Eretria, Manu Bennet as Allanon, Aaron Jakubenko as Ander, and Marcus Vanco as Bandon. Some new cast members are now along for the magical adventure on the network. Here’s a look at the additions and the characters they’ll be playing:

Malese Jow (The Flash) will play Mareth, a young woman who saves Wil from an attack and “who’s both volatile and unpredictable — and possesses magical abilities. Sharp, brash and independent to a fault, Mareth gets what she wants on her own terms (and by any means necessary).”

Vanessa Morgan (Finding Carter) takes on Lyria, “a beautiful and mysterious young woman who’s romantically linked to Eretria.”

Gentry White (UnReal) will play Garet, “a skilled, sly, and charismatic bounty hunter known throughout The Four Lands as ‘The Weapons Master.’ Wise-cracking and virile with a roguish charm, the only thing Garet likes more than money is a good fight.”

Caroline Chikezie (Everly) will play Queen Tamlin of Leah, “the powerful and cunning ruler of Leah, the only human kingdom in The Four Lands. A ruthless weapons manufacturer with a strategic mind and a talent for manipulating people, Tamlin uses her royal clout to solidify a political alliance with the elves.”

Desmond Chiam (Bones, Con Man) plays General Riga, “a former top dog in Eventine’s army who’s now responsible for all the havoc in The Four Lands. After watching his people slaughtered in the War of the Races and fighting the Dagda Mor in the War of the Forbidding, Riga became convinced that the source of all problems in The Four Lands was neither good or evil but magic itself — and hence became leader of The Crimson.”

A special guest also happened to kick off the show’s new round of production over social media:

Here’s a look at the official synopsis for Season 2: