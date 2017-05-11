‘The Shannara Chronicles’ Season 2 Moves from MTV … to Spike? [Updated]

0

MTV’s The Shannara Chronicles wrapped a highly entertaining and gorgeously produced first season well over a year ago, so fans are eagerly awaiting the show’s return for Season 2 this fall. However, they’ll have to adjust their DVR settings. The Shannara Chronicles is shifting from MTV to Spike before the channel’s re-branding as The Paramount Network. The move comes during restructuring by Viacom, the parent company for both channels.

The Shannara Chronicles and its 10-episode second season is making this switch this fall, though no premiere date has been set just yet. Spike will introduce its viewers to the critically-acclaimed series this summer during an encore of Season 1beginning on Thursday, June 29th at 11:00pm ET/PT, directly following the Spike original series, The Mist.

Stars Austin Butler, Ivana Baquero, Manu Bennett, Aaron Jakubenko, and Marcus Vanco will return, with newcomers Vanessa Morgan, Malese Jow, Gentry White, Caroline Chikezie, and Desmond Chiam joining this season.

Season 2 picks up one year after the Season 1 finale and finds the fantasy world in chaos. Here’s the full synopsis:

A year after the events of last season, The Four Lands is in chaos. The re-emergence of magic has the populace terrified, and an organization called The Crimson is hunting down magic users, using fear and intimidation to sow discord among the races. Wil, scarred by the loss of Amberle and his separation from Eretria, has turned his back on his magical destiny to become a healer. But when a mysterious woman named Mareth saves Wil from a Crimson attack, he is forced to rejoin the fight. After reuniting with Eretria, Wil and Mareth seek out Allanon, only to learn that the Druid’s former protégé, Bandon, is on a mission to resurrect a creature of darkest evil: The Warlock Lord. Together, our heroes must band together to take down The Crimson and prevent Bandon from unleashing an even greater threat upon the Four Lands, before it’s too late.

Al Gough and Miles Millar created The Shannara Chronicles series and executive produce along with author Terry Brooks, Jon Favreau, Jonathan Liebesman, and Dan Farah.

The adaptation of Stephen King‘s The Mist will debut on Spike this June, well before the January 2018 changeover. Other shows that are coming to Paramount Network include Heathers and American Woman.