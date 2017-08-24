‘The Shannara Chronicles’ Season 2 Trailer and Images Reveal the Series’ Makeover

0

When we learned that The Shannara Chronicles would be moving from MTV to Spike for its second season, we weren’t quite sure if or how the fantasy series’ excellent production quality would change. The first Season 2 trailer and images have put any uncertainty to rest; the follow-up season looks gorgeous and comes loaded with some over-the-top fantasy elements (Skull Mountain, anyone?), new allies, new haircuts and wicked villains. Sharp-eyed viewers might spot more book references and maybe even a surprise appearance by some Season 1 characters.

The second season of the hit fantasy series premieres Wednesday, October 11th at 10pm ET/PT on Spike. The new season, consisting of 10 one-hour episodes, takes place one year after the events of last season and finds The Four Lands in chaos. The re-emergence of magic has the populace terrified, and an organization called The Crimson is hunting down magic users, using fear and intimidation to sow discord among the races. Wil, scarred by the loss of Amberle and his separation from Eretria, has turned his back on his magical destiny to become a healer. But when a mysterious woman named Mareth saves Wil from a Crimson attack, he is forced to rejoin the fight.

The Shannara Chronicles stars Austin Butler (Wil), Ivana Baquero (Eretria), Manu Bennett (Allanon), Aaron Jakubenko (Ander) and Marcus Vanco (Bandon) along with new cast members Vanessa Morgan (Lyria), Malese Jow (Mareth), Gentry White (Garet), Caroline Chikezie (Queen Tamlin), and Desmond Chiam (General Riga).

Check out the epic trailer for The Shannara Chronicles Season 2 below, followed by new images showing off new and returning characters alike:

Season 2 of The Shannara Chronicles premieres October 11th 10/9c on Spike! ‘The Shannara Chronicles’ stars Austin Butler, Ivana Baquero, Manu Bennett, and Marcus Vanco. The series is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Al Gough, Miles Millar, Dan Farah, Jonathan Liebesman and author Terry Brooks. ‘The Shannara Chronicles’ is a new TV series based on the best-selling fantasy novels by Terry Brooks. Set thousands of years after the destruction of our civilization, the story follows an Elven Princess, Amberle, a half-human half-elf, Wil, and a human, Eretria, as they embark on a quest to stop a Demon army from destroying the Four Lands.

