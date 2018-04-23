‘Sharp Objects’: First Trailer Provides a Look at Amy Adams’ HBO Limited Series

0

HBO has released the first Sharp Objects trailer. The story revolves around a reporter (Amy Adams) fresh off a stay at a psych hospital who must return to her tiny hometown for her latest assignment: covering the murder of two preteen girls. Jean-Marc Vallée (Big Little Lies) directed the series with Marti Noxon (Mad Men) serving as showrunner.

The trailer looks as dark and brooding as one would expect given the source material, but it also looks like an outstanding showcase for Adams. She’s one of the best actresses working today, and a limited series with her in the lead role is a must-see show based on her alone. Throw in author Gillian Flynn, Vallee, and Noxon, and Sharp Objects will probably be a series we’re all talking about come this summer. I also wouldn’t be surprised if Adams ends up with an Emmy for her work unless that awards body wants to follow suit of the Oscars and just not give her all the awards she so richly deserves.

Check out the Sharp Objects trailer below. The series premieres this July and also stars Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina, Eliza Scanlen, Elizabeth Perkins, and Matt Craven.

