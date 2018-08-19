‘Sharp Objects’: The Suspects Ranked from Least Likely to Possible Killer

0

Warning: Spoilers for Sharp Objects through the penultimate episode, “Falling.”

HBO’s slow, seductive, sweaty summer series Sharp Objects has been a journey into the dark underbelly of a small midwestern town, and a viewing experience that has been exceptionally emotional and immersive. We have followed Amy Adams’ Camille Preaker through one major criminal investigation, and along the way have unraveled another one. But where does that leave our central case to catch the serial killer of Wind Gap?

Below, Adam Chitwood and I have compiled a list of suspects, from the least likely to the big “red alert there be a murderer here” guess about the killer of Ann Nash and Natalie Keene. And no, neither one of us have read the Gillian Flynn’s book or seen the finale yet, so this is built on pure speculation — and the clues we’ve been given so far. – Allison Keene