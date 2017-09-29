Zombie Outdoor Screening of ‘Shaun of the Dead’ Set for Los Angeles in October

0

If you’re a fan of zombies, Shaun of the Dead, and outdoor movies (and really, who isn’t?), then this piece of information is pertinent to you—assuming you live in the Los Angeles area. Focus Features announced today that, as part of the Focus 15 initiative celebrating the studio’s 15th anniversary, they’ll be hosting an outdoor screening of the horror-comedy classic Shaun of the Dead on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the Greek Theater in Lost Angeles.

Guests are encouraged to dress in costume for the screening, so I expect lots of “you’ve got red on you” jokes to populate the night. And all attendees will receive a special Shaun of the Dead t-shirt, while supplies last. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased here.

So really, if you’re a Shaun of the Dead fan living in Los Angeles and are free the night of the 26th, this should be a no-brainer.