L.A.Readers: Who Wants Free Tickets to an Outdoor ‘Shaun of the Dead’ Screening?

If you’re a fan of zombies, Shaun of the Dead, and outdoor movies (and really, who isn’t?), then this piece of information is pertinent to you—assuming you live in the Los Angeles area. Focus Features, as part of the Focus 15 initiative celebrating the studio’s 15th anniversary, will be hosting an outdoor screening of the horror-comedy classic Shaun of the Dead on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the Greek Theater in Lost Angeles.

Guests are encouraged to dress in costume for the screening, so I expect lots of “you’ve got red on you” jokes to populate the night. And all attendees will receive a special Shaun of the Dead t-shirt, while supplies last. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased here.

However, a lucky few can get your hands on tickets for free. Thanks to Focus Features, we’ve been provided with 25 pairs of tickets to giveaway to our readers and not only will you go for free, you’ll get a free t-shirt. In addition, Collider winners will also get an exclusive poster by Gallery1988 (pictured below)!

If you’re wondering how you can win free tickets, we’ve got you covered. To see this screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Shaun of the Dead”. You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Thursday October 19th around noon PST and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Good luck!