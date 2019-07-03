‘Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’: New Trailer Has Us Sold on the Space Comedy

0

A new trailer for Aardman’s stop-motion animated sequel Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon is here to brighten up your day. The sequel centers on the title character and a new friend from far out of town. Like far, far out of town, from somewhere in the deep reaches of space. This fish-out-of-water conceit leads to a fast friendship as the folks on the farm try to help the newcomer accommodate to life on Earth, with hilarious consequences. We can’t wait to see it on the big screen!

Directed by Will Becher and Richard Phelan, from a script written by Jon Brown and Mark Burton with characters by Nick Park, and starring Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, and Kate Harbour, Shaun the Sheep Movie 2: Farmageddon arrives in the U.K. on October 18th; look for it in U.S. theaters on December 13th.

Check out the new trailer for Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon below:

Get ready for a close encounter of the furred kind. Watch the brand new trailer for A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon featuring the new track ‘LAZY’ by The Vaccines and Kylie Minogue. Shaun the Sheep’s highly anticipated return to the big screen will herald the arrival of a mystery visitor from far across the galaxy… …an impish and adorable alien called LU-LA who crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun soon sees an opportunity for alien-powered fun and adventure as he sets off on a mission to shepherd LU-LA home. Her magical alien powers, irrepressible mischief and galactic sized burps – showcased in today’s trailer – soon have the flock enchanted. Can Shaun and the flock avert Farmageddon on Mossy Bottom Farm before it’s too late? Landing in cinemas this Autumn.

And here’s the official synopsis:

Strange lights over the quiet town of Mossingham herald the arrival of a mystery visitor from far across the galaxy… When the intergalactic visitor – an impish and adorable alien called LU-LA – crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun soon sees an opportunity for alien-powered fun and adventure and sets off on a mission to shepherd LU-LA home. Her magical alien powers, irrepressible mischief and galactic sized burps soon have the flock enchanted. Shaun takes his new extra-terrestrial friend on the road to Mossingham Forest to find her lost spaceship, unaware that a sinister alien-hunting agency is on their trail. Can Shaun and the flock avert Farmageddon on Mossy Bottom Farm before it’s too late?

Take a look at our previous write-ups on Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon to find out more about the upcoming animated movie: