‘Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’ Teaser Trailer Has Sci-Fi Shenanigans

Aardman Animation has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming sequel, Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. In the new movie, Shaun and his friends meet up with an intergalactic visitor and head off a fresh adventures to get their alien friend home before a sinister organization can capture her.
I still haven’t seen the first Shaun the Sheep movie, but I’m always charmed by what Aardman does (not enough people saw their 2018 movie, Early Man), and I’ll be eager to catch up with the Shaun the Sheep series before this sequel arrives in 2019. Aardman’s brand of cheeky humor and lovely animation is a winning combination, and I expect to be impressed yet again with their latest picture.
Check out the Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon teaser trailer below. A specific US release date has yet to be announced, but a worldwide 2019 release is currently being billed for the feature.
Here’s the official synopsis for Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon:
It’s close encounters of the herd kind in Shaun’s new out of this world movie.
Strange lights over the quiet town of Mossingham herald the arrival of a mystery visitor from far across the galaxy… but at nearby Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun has other things on his mind, as his mischievous schemes are continually thwarted by an exasperated Bitzer.
When an impish and adorable alien with amazing powers crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun soon sees an opportunity for alien-powered fun and adventure, setting off on a mission to shepherd the intergalactic visitor home before a sinister organisation can capture her…can Shaun and the flock avert Farmageddon on Mossy Bottom Farm before it’s too late?
Hold on to your seats as we blast off on an exciting and heart-warming sci-fi comedy adventure that takes us from Mossy Bottom all the way into deep space, via a car wash!