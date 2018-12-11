‘Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’ Teaser Trailer Has Sci-Fi Shenanigans

0

Aardman Animation has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming sequel, Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. In the new movie, Shaun and his friends meet up with an intergalactic visitor and head off a fresh adventures to get their alien friend home before a sinister organization can capture her.

I still haven’t seen the first Shaun the Sheep movie, but I’m always charmed by what Aardman does (not enough people saw their 2018 movie, Early Man), and I’ll be eager to catch up with the Shaun the Sheep series before this sequel arrives in 2019. Aardman’s brand of cheeky humor and lovely animation is a winning combination, and I expect to be impressed yet again with their latest picture.

Check out the Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon teaser trailer below. A specific US release date has yet to be announced, but a worldwide 2019 release is currently being billed for the feature.

Here’s the official synopsis for Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon: