Collider Conversations: Shawn Levy on ‘Real Steel’, Stranger Things’ and ‘Uncharted’

0

I’ve known Shawn Levy now for a number of years, and he’s always been the same guy: great to talk with, easy to excite, and a huge fan of movies. While many of you just know him as the Night at the Museum guy, over the past few years Levy has expanded his producing resume under his 21 Laps Entertainment banner and been heavily involved in projects like Stranger Things (which he not only produced, but directed Episodes 3 and 4), Arrival (which is one of the best films of 2016), as well as indies like The Spectacular Now, and upcoming films like Fist Fight, Table 19, and Kodachrome.

Recently, I had the chance to talk to him during for a Q&A for Real Steel in IMAX. If you haven’t seen the film, which was released in 2011, Hugh Jackman stars as a washed-up boxer who reconnects with his estranged son (Dakota Goyo) as they build and train a fighting robot to fight in the World Robot Boxing championship. Real Steel also stars Anthony Mackie, Evangeline Lilly and Hope Davis, and it’s one of those movies that manages to blend story and motion-capture technology in a cool way. One of the things that most impressed me was the way Levy created the world of the film; it’s the kind of place that could easily be further explored in video games or other movies, too.

After the screening ended, Levy and I sat down for an extended conversation about the making of Real Steel, Stranger Things Seasons 1 and 2, the Uncharted film adaptation, and more.

Below is a taste of the Q&A, but to watch the entire conversation click over to our friends at Comic Con HQ.