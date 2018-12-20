Shawn Levy Steps Back from ‘Uncharted’ to Direct Action-Comedy ‘Free Guy’

0

In the realm of big-screen video game adaptations, Uncharted should be a piece of cake. The fantastic shoot-em-up/climb-it-up/solve-it-up game series, which has been around for more than a decade, is basically just a serialized action-adventure movie that requires the occasional input from a gamer behind the controls. Uncharted‘s cut scenes, chase sequences, and establishing shots are 100% cinematic, and the franchise’s characters are composed of fan-favorites rivaling live-action actors and their roles themselves. In other words, the only real difference between an Uncharted video game project and a feature film adaptation is the size of the screen.

And yet, today, the long-gestating movie has suffered another setback of sorts. THR reports that Shawn Levy, architect of the Uncharted adaptation who was set to direct the pic once upon a time, will now be directing Free Guy, a video-game focused action-comedy that just got the go-ahead from 20th Century Fox. That picture will star Ryan Reynolds, as we reported back in October, alongside newcomers to the project Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), and Joe Keery (Stranger Things). The pic is now scheduled to begin shooting this coming April, meaning that Uncharted likely remains grounded for the moment.

Though the THR write-up says Levy “steps away from Uncharted“, the Oscar-nominated producer is quite capable of juggling multiple projects at a time. So while Levy preps to shoot Free Guy, it’s with the confidence and patience in knowing that Uncharted will work itself out eventually. Joe Carnahan wrote the script and Tom Holland is still set to star for the Sony pic, which is in search of a new helmer at the moment.

As for Free Guy, which was written by Matt Lieberman, the story follows an NPC (non-player character, ironically played by Reynolds) who realizes he’s living in a video game. With an avatar’s help, he tries to prevent the makers of the game from shutting down his world. Comer is onboard as a real-world programmer, and her avatar Molotov Girl, who actually created the game before it was stolen from her. Howery will play another NPC pal to Reynolds’ character, though he’s not buying into his friend’s claims. And Keery stars as another programmer with mysterious ambitions.

Levy and Reynolds produce alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, with Adam Kolbrenner; George Dewey is executive producing.