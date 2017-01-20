Movie Talk: ‘Shazam’ & ‘Black Adam’ Solo Films Announced; ‘The Division’ Film Adaptation Lands Director

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (January 20th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Clarke Wolfe, John Rocha, Perri Nemiroff, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Shazam and Black Adam stand-alone movies announced with Dwayne Johnson
- The Division video game adaptation signs Gold director Stephen Gaghan
- GI Joe 3 was set to include Transformers
- Anne Hathaway to join Rebel Wilson in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels reboot Nasty Women
- First trailer released for Colossal, starring Anne Hathaway
- New trailer for Collide, starring Nicolas Hoult and Felicity Jones
- Box Office Predictions
- Mail Bag