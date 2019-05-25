‘Shazam!’ Blu-ray Will Have 20+ Minutes of Deleted & Alternate Scenes

0

One of the best comic book movies of the year, Shazam!, is flying its way on to 4K and Blu-ray on June 16, and like with any new release we’re particularly interested in them there special features. Warner Bros. announced the combo packs would include deleted scenes, but we reached out to director David F. Sanberg for a bit of clarification.

According to the filmmaker, there will be about 15 deleted scenes totaling around 20 minutes, but some of that is footage from the finished film to give context. Here’s exactly what Sandberg told us:

“It’s something like 15 scenes if it all made it on there. I think it’s 20+ min in length but there’s stuff repeated from the movie to give context. Also, a lot of it are alternate scenes so it’s not like you could make a 20-minute longer version of the film.”

No matter what’s in these deleted scenes, I’m confident in saying that they’re going to have to work double-time to live up to this Sandberg-voiced cartoon playing in the background.



In addition to the deleted scenes, here’s what WB announced would be on the home release:

Shazam Exclusive Motion Comic

“The Magical World of Shazam”

“The Magical World of Shazam” “Super Fun Zac”

“Super Fun Zac” Carnival Scene Study

Carnival Scene Study Shazamily Values

Who is Shazam?

Who is Shazam? Gag Reel

