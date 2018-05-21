Zachary Levi Reveals First Official Look at the ‘Shazam!’ Costume

0

We’ve seen a blurry set of photo of the Shazam! costume. We’ve seen grainy set video of the Shazam! costume. And now, we finally have an official image of Zachary Levi all suited up. Kind of. Well, we have an instagram image of the official image, which only reveals half of the costume. Look, at this point, we’ll take what we can get. And what we can get looks pretty good!

Directed by Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation director David F. Sandberg, Shazam! is poised to bring some levity and family-friendly fun to the on-screen DC universe, and the first official image — ad image though it may be — makes it clear that Sandberg is striving for a different, vibrant aesthetic as well. Look at all that glowing light and punchy bright red! It’s fun and right in the spirit of the character — a young boy by the name of Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who transforms into an adult superhero with the help of a little magic.

With Licensing Expo gearing up in Las Vegas, Levi shared a new promo image for Shazam! showing off a more detailed look at his costume and some pretty well-shellacked hair with the caption,

“This! This is what dreams are made of. Complete and total wish fulfillment, plus a beverage! All the squeees. #LicensingShowLasVegas#SHAZAMmovie #FirstLook? ‍♂️”

Shazam! opens April 5, 2019 and also stars Grace Fulton, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans, and Ron Cephas Jones. Check out the new promo image below.