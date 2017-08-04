Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: ‘Shazam!’ Director Says It Will Be a More Lighthearted DC Movie

by      August 4, 2017

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday August 4th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Ken Napzok, David Griffin, John Rocha, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Shazam! director says he’s making a more lighthearted DC movie
  • Samuel L. Jackson reveals when Glass will start of shooting
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
shazam-image-3

Image via DC

Related Content
Previous Article
The Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (August 2017)
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News