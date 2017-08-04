Movie Talk: ‘Shazam!’ Director Says It Will Be a More Lighthearted DC Movie

0

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday August 4th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Ken Napzok, David Griffin, John Rocha, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Shazam! director says he’s making a more lighthearted DC movie

Pacific Rim: Uprising release date pushed another month

Samuel L. Jackson reveals when Glass will start of shooting

Book of Life director Jorge Gutierrez takes over LEGO Movie Spinoff

New trailer released for Goodbye Christopher Robin

Mail Bag