Zachary Levi Teases Beginning of ‘Shazam’ Filming in Instagram Post

0

When Aquaman wrapped late last year, it marked the stoppage of production on all DCEU movies as Warner Bros. took its time in figuring out what goes next. But the break didn’t last long, as Shazam is next in line and, according to a new Instagram tease from star Zachary Levi, Shazam filming is due to begin imminently. The Chuck actor has teased an image from the makeup trailer where he transforms into the superhero, but understandably he’s leaving his face out of the photo—it’s a bit too early for a real first look here.

The film is being produced under Warner Bros.’ New Line Cinema banner, with Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation director David F. Sandberg at the helm. However, despite Sandberg’s horror background, the filmmaker has been teasing a much lighter entry into the DCEU with this particular film. The story revolves around a young boy who, when he utters the word “Shazam!”, transforms into an adult superhero.

Levi plays the alter ego while Asher Angel portrays the boy Billy Batson. Levi has described the tone of the film as Big meets Superman, which would certainly be a change in direction for the DCEU thus far in the wake of super serious efforts like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Shazam is in many ways an opportunity to show off the diversity of the DCEU in the same way that Wonder Woman marked a very different kind of superhero movie under the extended universe banner. With filming about to get underway in Toronto for the next four months we should start to hear a bit more about what to expect from Shazam, and perhaps even a first look image or two, but the April 5, 2019 release date is still a ways off.