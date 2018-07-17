‘Shazam!’: First Image of Asher Angel as Teenage Alter-Ego Billy Batson

0

Another day, another new image from Shazam! Today, we’ve got our first look at Asher Angel as 14-year-old Billy Batson. If you’re unfamiliar with the comics, Batson is the alter-ego of the adult Shazam (Zachary Levi). When young Billy shouts the magic word, “Shazam!”, he transforms into Shazam, but he still has the personality of a teenage boy. In the film, Billy is an orphan who is granted the power of Shazam by a mysterious wizard (Djimon Hounsou). It’s a fun premise and it should make for a fun movie.

“He’s misunderstood, he’s mischievous, he’s been a foster kid since he was 5 years old and really has no one to trust,” Angel tells EW about his first big screen character.

At the start of the film, Billy moves into a new foster care home where he’s befriended by Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), whose knowledge of comics and superheroes comes in handy. “Freddy’s a fanbody when it comes to Batman, Superman, the Justice League, so he becomes Billy’s mentor and sansei when it comes to being a superhero,” Grazer says.

Check out the Shazam! image below. The film opens April 5, 2019 and also stars Mark Strong.

Here’s the official synopsis for Shazam!: