‘Shazam!’: First Image of Asher Angel as Teenage Alter-Ego Billy Batson

Another day, another new image from Shazam! Today, we’ve got our first look at Asher Angel as 14-year-old Billy Batson. If you’re unfamiliar with the comics, Batson is the alter-ego of the adult Shazam (Zachary Levi). When young Billy shouts the magic word, “Shazam!”, he transforms into Shazam, but he still has the personality of a teenage boy. In the film, Billy is an orphan who is granted the power of Shazam by a mysterious wizard (Djimon Hounsou). It’s a fun premise and it should make for a fun movie.
“He’s misunderstood, he’s mischievous, he’s been a foster kid since he was 5 years old and really has no one to trust,” Angel tells EW about his first big screen character.
At the start of the film, Billy moves into a new foster care home where he’s befriended by Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), whose knowledge of comics and superheroes comes in handy. “Freddy’s a fanbody when it comes to Batman, Superman, the Justice League, so he becomes Billy’s mentor and sansei when it comes to being a superhero,” Grazer says.
Check out the Shazam! image below. The film opens April 5, 2019 and also stars Mark Strong.
Here’s the official synopsis for Shazam!:
We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).