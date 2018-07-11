First Official ‘Shazam!’ Image Reveals Zachary Levi in Costume

0

After a few unofficial photos sent fans into a tizzy, New Line Cinema is ready to officially unveil Zachary Levi as the newest DCEU superhero in the first proper Shazam! image. The film marks a change of pace after gritty DC films like Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad, as Shazam! is instead described as Big meets Superman. The film tells the story of a 14-year-old boy named Billy who, when he shouts the word “SHAZAM!”, can turn into an adult superhero. Asher Angel plays the boy, while Chuck star Levi plays the adult Shazam, seen here alongside Billy’s best friend Freddy Feeman, played by It breakout Jack Dylan Grazer.

Speaking with EW, which debuted the image, director David F. Sandberg explained his approach to crafting the superhero costume:

“I wanted to keep the shorter cape as a throwback to the original because that’s something that sets him apart from Superman or Batman. It makes him feel a bit more Golden Age superhero, which is the vibe I’m going for.”

Indeed, while Sandberg’s resume of horror hits like Annabelle: Creation and Lights Out would suggest a gritty DC film, instead Shazam! looks to be something more along the lines of the DCEU’s first comedy. If a Big-esque tone is what they’re going for, this costume is spot-on. It’s a little silly, sure, but if you were a 14-year-old kid, wouldn’t you imagine this to be what a superhero version of yourself would look like?

Check out the image below and stay on the lookout for the first trailer, which will likely debut during Warner Bros.’ Comic-Con panel a week from Saturday. Shazam! opens April 5, 2019 and also stars Grace Fulton, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans, and Ron Cephas Jones.