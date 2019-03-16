New ‘Shazam!’ Images Give a High-Def Look at DC’s Electrifying Superhero

0

Warner Bros. has released a new batch of images from Shazam!, the latest entry in the studio’s DC Comics universe starring Zachary Levi in the super-charged title role. Like most of the film’s marketing, these new stills hit heavy on the chemistry between Levi’s Shazam and Jack Dylan Grazer‘s Freddy Freeman. Ya almost gotta’ hope poor Asher Angel gets more screentime as the 14-year-old Billy Batson as trailers and images suggest, but right now WB wants you to know Shazam! is basically a super-powered buddy comedy with Mark Strong‘s Dr. Thaddeus Sivana filling in the straight-man villain role.

Check out the images below. Shazam!—which also stars Asher Angel, Djimon Hounsou, Ross Butler, Adam Brody, and Michelle Borth—hits theaters on April 5.

Here is the official synopsis for Shazam!: