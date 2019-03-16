New ‘Shazam!’ Images Give a High-Def Look at DC’s Electrifying Superhero

Warner Bros. has released a new batch of images from Shazam!, the latest entry in the studio’s DC Comics universe starring Zachary Levi in the super-charged title role. Like most of the film’s marketing, these new stills hit heavy on the chemistry between Levi’s Shazam and Jack Dylan Grazer‘s Freddy Freeman. Ya almost gotta’ hope poor Asher Angel gets more screentime as the 14-year-old Billy Batson as trailers and images suggest, but right now WB wants you to know Shazam! is basically a super-powered buddy comedy with Mark Strong‘s Dr. Thaddeus Sivana filling in the straight-man villain role.
Check out the images below. Shazam!—which also stars Asher Angel, Djimon Hounsou, Ross Butler, Adam Brody, and Michelle Borth—hits theaters on April 5.
Here is the official synopsis for Shazam!:
We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).