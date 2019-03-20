L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Shazam!’ IMAX Screening and Q&A

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Do you love seeing movies in IMAX? Does the idea of seeing Shazam! before it’s in theaters followed by participating in a Q&A with director David F. Sandberg and Zachary Levi sound awesome? And, finally, will you be in the Los Angeles area March 29th? If you answered “yes” to these questions I’m about to make your day.

On Friday, March 29t at 7pm in the Los Angeles area, Collider is partnering up with IMAX and Warner Bros. for a free screening of Shazam! in IMAX laser projection and after the screening ends, I’ll be moderating a Q&A with David F. Sandberg and Zachary Levi.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To attend this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Shazam! in IMAX!” You need to include your name in the body of the email, if you’d like to bring a guest, and why you should be selected. We’ll be accepting emails until Tuesday, March 26th at noon PST and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening later that day.

Again, this screening is in the Los Angeles area on Friday, March 29th at will start at 7pm!

Finally, I absolutely loved Shazam!. David F. Sandberg has crafted something special that both comic book movie fans and audiences of all ages will absolutely love. Not only is the film super fun, extremely funny and a big serving of unbridled wish fulfillment, Sandberg grounds the story around family and it’s unlike anything DC has done before. Shazam! is absolutely worth seeing in a theater when it opens April 5th.

Scripted by Henry Gayden (Earth to Echo) from a story by Gayden and Darren Lemk (Goosebumps), Shazam! tells the story of a 14-year-old boy named Billy who, when he shouts the word “SHAZAM!”, can turn into an adult superhero. Asher Angel plays Billy, while Zachary Levi plays the adult Shazam. It breakout Jack Dylan Grazer plays Billy’s best friend Freddy Freeman. Shazam! also stars Djimon Hounsou, Mark Strong, Grace Fulton, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Cooper Andrews, and Marta Milans.

