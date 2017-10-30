Heroes: What Can We Expect from the ‘Shazam!’ Movie?

0

On this 190th episode of Heroes (October 30, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett to bring you news from the world of Heroes and Villains and answer your Twitter questions which include:

Zachary Levi is Shazam! What can we expect?

Deathstroke gets his own movie!

Minor Mutations

Jaimie Alexander says Sif is not in Thor: Ragnarok due to scheduling Hugh Jackman might be put in the yellow spandex… For halloween! Jeffrey Dean Morgan talks Batman in Flashpoint IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond was disappointed with Inhumans Josh Brolin says Deadpool 2 has more action than the first one Gary Clark Jr. ‘s “Come Together” video has lots of new Justice League footage Preacher renewed for third season Joss Whedon calls Thor: Ragnarok a “modern masterpiece”