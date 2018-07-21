‘Shazam!’: 35+ Images Reveal Warner Bros.’ Body-Swapping Superhero Flick

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema’s Shazam! arrived at San Diego Comic-Con in fine form today, dropping the first, fun-loving trailer. Right out of the gates, this one takes a turn from the darker tones of previous DC films and the film’s script isn’t shy about bringing attention to just that. But we wanted to bring some attention to the bold costumes and hilarious sequences on display by sharing a bunch of new images with you.
Director David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation) and writers Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke‘s story centers on 14-year-old Billy Batson, who is transformed into a superhero when he shouts “SHAZAM!” Asher Angel plays the younger version while Zachary Levi fills out the super-suit and the adult-looking side of the role.
Jack Dylan Grazer also stars as Billy’s best friend Freddy Freeman, with Djimon Hounsou as the title Wizard, and Mark Strong‘s villainous Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. Also starring Grace Fulton, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Cooper Andrews, and Marta Milans, Shazam! opens in theaters on April 5, 2019.
Here’s the official synopsis for Shazam!, followed by a bunch of brand-new images:
We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).