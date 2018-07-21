‘Shazam!’: 35+ Images Reveal Warner Bros.’ Body-Swapping Superhero Flick

0

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema’s Shazam! arrived at San Diego Comic-Con in fine form today, dropping the first, fun-loving trailer. Right out of the gates, this one takes a turn from the darker tones of previous DC films and the film’s script isn’t shy about bringing attention to just that. But we wanted to bring some attention to the bold costumes and hilarious sequences on display by sharing a bunch of new images with you.

Director David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation) and writers Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke‘s story centers on 14-year-old Billy Batson, who is transformed into a superhero when he shouts “SHAZAM!” Asher Angel plays the younger version while Zachary Levi fills out the super-suit and the adult-looking side of the role.

Jack Dylan Grazer also stars as Billy’s best friend Freddy Freeman, with Djimon Hounsou as the title Wizard, and Mark Strong‘s villainous Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. Also starring Grace Fulton, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Cooper Andrews, and Marta Milans, Shazam! opens in theaters on April 5, 2019.

Here’s the official synopsis for Shazam!, followed by a bunch of brand-new images: