Movie Talk: ‘Shazam!’ Reshoots Begin with Zachary Levi

by      November 6, 2018

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk (November 6, 2018), Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:

  • Zachary Levi takes to social media to announce that Shazam! is going into reshoots.
  • THR reports that Allison Janney is set to join the cast of the thriller Lou from J.J. Abrams‘ Bad Robot production company.
  • Variety reports that Shrek and Puss in Boots are getting rebooted by Chris Meledandri‘s Illumination Studios.
  • In an interview with Variety, Illumination founder and head Chris Meledandri stated that he is excited for their reboot of Super Mario Bros. because the first version was so bad.
