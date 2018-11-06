Movie Talk: ‘Shazam!’ Reshoots Begin with Zachary Levi

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk (November 6, 2018), Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:
- Zachary Levi takes to social media to announce that Shazam! is going into reshoots.
- Variety is reporting that Universal and Illumination are anticipating The Grinch to earn between $55 million to $65 million in its opening weekend and bury Sony’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web.
- THR reports that Allison Janney is set to join the cast of the thriller Lou from J.J. Abrams‘ Bad Robot production company.
- Variety reports that Shrek and Puss in Boots are getting rebooted by Chris Meledandri‘s Illumination Studios.
- In an interview with Variety, Illumination founder and head Chris Meledandri stated that he is excited for their reboot of Super Mario Bros. because the first version was so bad.