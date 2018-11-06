‘Shazam!’ Re-Shoots Begin as Zachary Levi Shares Another Glimpse of His Costume

0

Shazam! has officially entered the dreaded phase known as “additional photography”, a term that has come to mean nothing at all or that a movie is a complete, unfixable mess, depending on how hard people want the project to fail. The reality is that every above-average sized film in history has gone back for re-shoots—there’s always a boom mic poking through somewhere!—a fact that star Zachary Levi seems pretty aware of when sharing the news. “Back in the saddle again,” the actor wrote. “We about to make “additional photography” look rill purty.”

Levi also shared another glimpse of his lightning-ed out super suit, which, I’m being honest here, is mostly just a zoom-in on his crotch to get a better look at the character’s belt. It looks cool, though! Honestly, Shazam! has looked promising from the start, offering up a much breezier side of the DCEU we haven’t seen before.

Check out the image below (plus a bonus reminder to vote, which you should definitely 100% do). Shazam!—which also stars Asher Angel, Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, and Grace Fulton—hits theaters on April 5, 2019.



Here’s the official synopsis for Shazam!: