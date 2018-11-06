‘Shazam!’ Re-Shoots Begin as Zachary Levi Shares Another Glimpse of His Costume

Shazam! has officially entered the dreaded phase known as “additional photography”, a term that has come to mean nothing at all or that a movie is a complete, unfixable mess, depending on how hard people want the project to fail. The reality is that every above-average sized film in history has gone back for re-shoots—there’s always a boom mic poking through somewhere!—a fact that star Zachary Levi seems pretty aware of when sharing the news. “Back in the saddle again,” the actor wrote. “We about to make “additional photography” look rill purty.”
Levi also shared another glimpse of his lightning-ed out super suit, which, I’m being honest here, is mostly just a zoom-in on his crotch to get a better look at the character’s belt. It looks cool, though! Honestly, Shazam! has looked promising from the start, offering up a much breezier side of the DCEU we haven’t seen before.
Check out the image below (plus a bonus reminder to vote, which you should definitely 100% do). Shazam!—which also stars Asher Angel, Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, and Grace Fulton—hits theaters on April 5, 2019.
View this post on Instagram
Back in the saddle again. We about to make “additional photography” look rill purty. Also, now that I have your attention: if you’re in the United States of America, and you care about the direction our country is heading/about to head, and how that affects all of us, I encourage you to educate yourself on the matters and candidates at hand, and then vote according to YOUR convictions. Trust that your voice does in fact mean something. And our collective voices mean everything. #wethepeople
For more on Shazam!, check out the links below:
- ‘Shazam!': 35+ Images Reveal Warner Bros’ Body-Swapping Superhero Flick
- First ‘Shazam!’ Trailer Reveals the Lighter Side of the DCEU
- ‘Shazam!': First Image of Asher Angel as Teenage Alter-Ego Billy Batson
- New ‘Shazam!’ Image is Literally Heartwarming
Here’s the official synopsis for Shazam!:
We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).