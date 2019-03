0

The mandate on DC movies is now that they must be fun, and honestly, I’m okay with that. No one needs a dark and gritty Shazam!, and it looks like they’re leaning into the joyousness of superheroism with the upcoming film. Early reports have been incredibly positive, and with Warner Bros. screening the film weeks ahead at sneak peeks, the studio is clearly high on their latest DC flick. However, if you’d like to see the film for free, we might be able to help you out with that.

I’m pleased to announce we’re giving away 25 admit-two passes to the Atlanta screening of Shazam! To enter for a chance to see the movie early and for free, send an e-mail to Collider.Passes@gmail.com with the subject line “SHAZAM!”. The screening is Tuesday, April 2nd at 7:30pm at Regal Atlantic Station, so please don’t enter if you think you’ll be unavailable. Multiple entries from a single person will disqualify all entries from that person.

Check out the latest Shazam! trailer below. The film opens April 5th and stars Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou.



Here’s the official synopsis for Shazam!: