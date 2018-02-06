‘Shazam!’: Zachary Levi on His Insane Diet and Workout Plan and the Shooting Schedule

0

Warner Bros.’ latest DC Comics movie Shazam! just kicked off its production; for Zachary Levi, who stars in the title role, the opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time. Best known for his lead role on the action-comedy TV series Chuck, Levi didn’t find his career going to the next level after the NBC show wrapped in 2012, despite landing numerous roles over the years and, presumably, doing everything right. Now, after years of self-discovery and self-improvement, Levi admits that Shazam! is the first time in his career he feels like he’s reached solid ground. He said as much during an in-depth and very personal interview with Michael Rosenbaum on a recent episode of the host’s podcast, “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum.”

While the bulk of the 83-minute conversation focuses on the actors’ relationship and some really deep reveals about their childhoods and personal struggles with self-confidence, there’s a bit of conversation about Shazam! Not only does Levi reveal how the role came about at the exact right time for him, he also talks about his crazy diet plan and workout routine, and confirms the movie’s shooting schedule. (But if you’re a fan of Levi’s you should really be listening to the whole thing; it’s very insightful.)

Here’s your link to the full episode, but we’ve provided some relevant quotes below:

Around the 20-minute mark, Levi talks about his career following Chuck and how Shazam! came at the perfect time: