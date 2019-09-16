‘She-Hulk’: 11 Actors Who Could Lead Marvel’s Upcoming Disney+ Series

0

Brace yourselves, comics fans, because She-Hulk is finally smashing her way into the MCU.

Created by Stan Lee and John Buscema,She-Hulk — also known as Jennifer Walters — made her debut in “Savage She-Hulk” #1 in 1980 as the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe). An attorney, Walters gained her Hulk-like powers after being critically wounded by men working for crime boss Nicholas Trask, who had previously crossed paths with her Los Angeles County Sheriff father. Bruce, who was visiting Jennifer at the time, wound up giving her a transfusion of his own blood in order to save her life.

The gamma radiation in Bruce’s blood, combined with Jennifer’s anger when Trask’s men showed up at the hospital to finish the job, transformed Jennifer. Similar to Bruce, Jennifer’s skin turned green, her body added muscle, and she grew much taller and broader than her original size. However, unlike her “always angry” cousin, Jennifer quickly learned to control her transformation without having to succumb to rage.

In the comics, Jennifer is smart, savvy, and witty, with a biting sense of humor and a Deadpool-like tendency to break the fourth wall. Her powers when she’s in her She-Hulk form are similar to her cousin’s, including superstrength, superspeed, and superhealing, but she differs from Bruce — or at least, the pre-Avengers: Endgame Bruce — in that she is able to fully maintain her intelligence and personality while in her She-Hulk state. Ultimately, Jennifer became so comfortable as She-Hulk that she even practiced law while big and green, and has been employed by both the District Attorney’s office and the private sector since gaining her powers.

With the announcement that a She-Hulk show will eventually join Marvel’s Disney+ lineup with a standalone TV series, the search for the perfect Jennifer is likely already underway. Considering that MCU mastermind Kevin Feige has already told us that the characters introduced in the Disney+ shows will both influence and appear in the MCU films, we expect Marvel to aim high in their casting for She-Hulk, picking a Jennifer capable of lighting up both the big and small screens with a radiant green hue.

Here are eleven actresses we think would do a fabulous job stepping into She-Hulk’s white and purple leotard — although now that we think about it, we wouldn’t mind if they amended the costume a bit.