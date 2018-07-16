First Look at ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Presents Netflix’s Powerful New Series

0

DreamWorks Animation Television and Netflix today unveiled a first look of the highly-anticipated Netflix original series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, as well as the fall premiere date of November 16th. From Eisner Award-winning author and executive producer Noelle Stevenson (Lumberjanes, Nimona) and executive producer Chuck Austen (Dawn of the Croods, Steven Universe) comes a modern take on the 80s girl power icon for a new generation of young fans.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is the story of an orphan named Adora, who leaves behind her former life in the evil Horde when she discovers a magic sword that transforms her into the mythical warrior princess She-Ra. Along the way, she finds a new family in the Rebellion as she unites a group of magical princesses in the ultimate fight against evil.

The images reveal several main characters from the upcoming series, including Adora and the titular She-Ra voiced by Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor), Glimmer voiced by Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad), Bow voiced by Marcus Scribner (black-ish), and Catra voiced by AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs). Another image reveals Bright Moon Castle, the capital of Etheria and home-base to the Rebellion.

Also starring Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) as Shadow Weaver, Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak, Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Scorpia, Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta, Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma, Jordan Fisher (Grease Live!) as Seahawk, Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista, Merit Leighton (Katie and Alexa) as Frosta, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Castaspella, and Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa.

Look for DreamWorks Animation Television’s new series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power to debut on Netflix this fall, November 16th. And get your first look at the redesigned series leads and Etheria’s Bright Moon Castle itself below!