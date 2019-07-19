First Trailer for Season 3 of ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Introduces a New Foe

0

During today’s packed panel at San Diego Comic-Con, DreamWorks Animation gave fans a sneak peek into the highly anticipated third season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Panelists included executive producer Noelle Stevenson, Aimee Carrero(Adora/She-Ra), Karen Fukuhara (Glimmer), Marcus Scribner (Bow), and Lauren Ash (Scorpia), who shared exclusive first looks at Season 3, including the never-before-seen trailer and a sneak peek of new guest star Oscar-winner Geena Davis in action as a tough fighter named Huntara. You can see the trailer for yourself below!

The panelists also shared several clips that showed Adora, Glimmer, Bow, Catra and Scorpia traveling through a desolate land called the Crimson Waste where Adora comes face to face with its de facto leader, Huntara. Meawhile, Catra and Scorpia find themselves in the crosshairs of a threatening bandit named Tung Lashor. All of that and more will be experienced when the DreamWorks series returns to Netflix this August 2nd.

Check out the fantastic first trailer for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 3 below:

Adora, Glimmer, and Bow embark on a journey of discovery that leads them to the desolate Crimson Waste. Meanwhile, Hordak and Entrapta push Catra aside while they conjure up a master plan that only The Princess Alliance can stop. The journey of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power continues on Netflix August 2nd!

Season 3 finds Adora learning that many things in her past are not what they seem, leading her to embark on a journey of discovery to the desolate Crimson Waste where she meets Huntara. Punished by Hordak for Shadow Weaver’s escape, Catra and Scorpia also find themselves sent to this land of cutthroats and criminals on a mission to aid Hordak and Entrapta’s master plan. Feeling pushed aside, Catra will stop at nothing to bring Adora and the Princess Alliance down as the fate of Etheria hangs in the balance.

Aimee Carrero (Young and Hungry) stars as Adora/She-Ra, Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) as Glimmer, AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) as Catra, Marcus Scribner (Black-ish) as Bow, Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) as Shadow Weaver, Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak, Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Scorpia, Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta, Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma, Jordan Fisher (Grease Live!) as Seahawk, Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista, Merit Leighton (Alexa and Katie) as Frosta, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Castaspella, Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa, and the newest cast addition Geena Davis (Thelma and Louise) as Huntara.

Check out a bunch of new images below: