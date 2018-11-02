New ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Trailer Show Offs the Powerful Netflix Series

0

The highly anticipated arrival of DreamWorks Animation Television’s newest series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will debut a few days earlier than previously announced. Now, Noelle Stevenson‘s take on the classic cartoon property will arrive in its entirety on November 13th, exclusively on Netflix. To celebrate the earlier release, DreamWorks has released a new trailer unveiling never-before-seen footage and a preview of the series theme song titled “Warriors.”

Inspired by the popular ‘80s animated series, DreamWorks She-Ra and the Princesses of Power tells the epic story of an orphan named Adora, who leaves behind her former life in the evil Horde when she discovers a magic sword that transforms her into the mythical warrior princess She-Ra. Along the way, she finds a new family in the Rebellion as she unites a group of magical princesses in the ultimate fight against evil.

Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor) stars as Adora/She-Ra, Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) as Glimmer, AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) as Catra, Marcus Scribner (black-ish) as Bow, Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black) as Shadow Weaver, Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak, Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Scorpia, Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta, Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma, Jordan Fisher (Grease Live!) as Seahawk, Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista, Merit Leighton (Katie and Alexa) as Frosta, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Castaspella, and Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa.

Check out the new trailer for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power trailer below, followed by new images: